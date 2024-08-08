& Juliet releases new trailer for UK and Ireland tour

A brand-new trailer has been released for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of hit musical & Juliet.

The show, directed by Luke Sheppard, offers a twist on the classic love story, asking what might have happened if Juliet hadn’t chosen the tragic ending over Romeo. It is set to a pop-infused soundtrack featuring iconic hits penned by Max Martin, such as Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and Katy Perry’s “Roar”.

Check out the trailer below:

The touring cast is led by Gerardine Sacdalan (as Juliet), Matt Cardle (as Shakespeare), Lara Denning (as Anne), Sandra Marvin (as Angélique), Dr Ranj Singh (as Lance), Jack Danson (as Romeo), Kyle Cox (as Francois), and Jordan Broatch (as May), alongside Michael Nelson (as Henry), Liam Morris (as Richard), Jade Johnson (as Nell / Lady C), Rosie Singha (as Judith), Nia Stephen (as Imogen), Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid (as Lucy / Alternate Juliet), Andilé Mabhena (as Augustine / Dance Team), Harriet Caplan-Dean (as Eleanor), Alexander Kranz (as Lennox), Aaron Shales (as Gregory / Dance Team), Toni Paise (as Violet) and Samuel Wilson-Freeman (as Fletcher / Resident Director and Dance Captain).

After its successful run at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End from 2019 to 2023 and its current Broadway residency at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the touring production opened at Manchester’s Opera House and is now underway.

With a book by David West Read, the show has choreography by Jennifer Weber and set design by Soutra Gilmour. The musical’s tunes are crafted by Martin and his collaborators, while costume design is by Paloma Young, and musical supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Bill Sherman.

The production also features lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and projection design by Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig and makeup design by Suzy Barrett, musical direction, additional arrangements and orchestrations by Dominic Fallacaro, and casting direction by Stuart Burt.

& Juliet, which won a wealth of WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards and picked up a five-star write-up, has already achieved global success, with an upcoming US tour scheduled to begin in September 2024, alongside a variety of international productions.

The tour will visit Glasgow Kings Theatre (13 to 24 August), Oxford New Theatre (2 to 7 September), Sunderland Empire (9 to 21 September), Hull New Theatre (23 to 28 September), Plymouth Theatre Royal (30 September to 5 October), Wolverhampton Grand (7 to 12 October), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (14 to 19 October), Liverpool Empire (28 October to 2 November), Southampton Mayflower (5 to 9 November), Edinburgh Playhouse (12 to 16 November) and Leeds Grand (18 to 30 November).

Into 2025, the show will then stop at Bristol Hippodrome (14 to 25 January), New Wimbledon Theatre (27 January to 1 February), His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen (4 to 8 February), Curve Leicester (17 to 22 February), Bord Gais Theatre in Dublin (25 February to 8 March), Woking New Victoria (11 to 15 March), Bradford Alhambra (24 to 29 March), Milton Keynes Theatre (31 March to 12 April), Nottingham Theatre Royal (14 to 19 April), Birmingham Hippodrome (21 April to 3 May), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (5 to 10 May), Stoke Regent (12 tto 17 May), Sheffield Lyceum (20 to 31 May), Newcastle Theatre Royal (2 to 7 June), Truro Hall for Cornwall (10 to 14 June) and Cardiff Millenium Centre (16 to 28 June).

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.