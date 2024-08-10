Trailer for Snow White musical movie with Rachel Zegler released – alongside new looks at Moana 2 and Mufasa

A new trailer has been released for Snow White.

The live-action version of the animated classic stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and is due to be released on 21 March 2025. It is is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

The original Snow White was released in 1937 and was the first animated feature film created by Walt Disney Productions. Building on the cartoon, which has songs by Frank Churchill, Larry Morey, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith, this new version will feature additional songs by Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman scribes Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Among Disney’s other recent live-action remakes of its classic animated titles are Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid.

There were also new trailers for Moana 2 and Mufasa, both due to be released later this year. The event also confirmed that Frozen 3 will be released in 2027.