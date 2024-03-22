Cast for Babies musical announced, including Heartstopper star Bradley Riches

Casting has been set for Babies, Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan’s hit musical about a group of year 11 school kids tasked with looking after fake babies as part of a school sex education project.

The show played three sold-out concerts in the West End late last year, and will now be making its fully staged premiere at The Other Palace in May. Find out more details and on-sale plans here.

Set to appear in the show, which is cast by Harry Blumenau, will be Ashley Goh (Fury and Elysium) as Alex, Bradley Riches (James in Heartstopper) as Toby, Grace Towning (making her professional debut) as cover Leah/Grace/Becky), Jaina Brock-Patel (Six) as Becky, Lauren Conroy (Bear Snores On) as Jasmine, Lucy Carter (Babies concert) as Lulu, Max Mulrenan (making his professional stage debut) as Ben, Morgan Phillips (Babies concert) as alternate Toby, cover Jacob/Ben), Nathan Johnston (The Voice Kids) as Jacob, Rowan MacPherson (making a professional stage debut as cover Jasmine/Alex/Lulu, Viola Maisey (making her professional stage debut) as Grace, and Zoe Athena (The Trials) as Leah.

Goh, Brock-Patel, Conroy, Phillips and Carter all appeared in the show’s concert run at the Lyric Theatre in November.

Produced by Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live with original commissioning by BYMT, find out more about the production now.