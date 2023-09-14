Babies musical to play a series of concerts in the West End

The show has been in development for the last few years

Exclusive: A series of staged concert performances of the British musical Babies will take place later this year.

The pop-rock show, penned by emerging talents Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan, explores the lives of nine Year 11 students who are faced with the unusual challenge of caring for plastic simulator dolls for an entire week.

James Lane, producer for Crossroads Live and Indigo Productions, shared his enthusiasm for the project, explained: “The mission with Babies has been to create a relatable window into the whirlwind experience of being a teenager in today’s world and to deliver a realistic depiction of school life and coming-of-age. We hope that everyone, in some way, can see both themselves and fragments of their own experiences in one, or maybe even a few, of the brilliant characters Martha and Jack have so wonderfully brought to life. This musical has had such a unique journey thus far – it will be a proud moment to welcome audiences to see it in concert on a West End stage.”

The piece’s journey began in early 2021 when Godfrey and Geelan won the New Music Theatre Award from the British Youth Music Theatre, while development workshops were conducted in 2022 and 2023, culminating in an appearance at West End Live and the release of four tracks from the musical, which have already garnered over 75,000 plays.

The show will run at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue on 10, 11 and 12 November 2023, with all tickets priced at a flate rate of £25.