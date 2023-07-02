42 Balloons musical to have full production in 2024

Much-celebrated new musical 42 Balloons has set its date and location for a full-scale production.

Jack Godfrey’s show, which is based on the true story of Larry Walters, who decided to fly sixteen thousand feet above Los Angeles, in a lawn chair. It charts Larry’s life pre- and post-flight, as well as the experiences of those around him, including his partner Carol. Notably, today marks the 40th anniversary of the flight.

It will now be staged in full at the Lowry in Salford, with running dates from 18 April to 19 May 2024.

The show is produced by Andy and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals (SIX, The Choir of Man, Pieces of String, LIFT) and Kevin McCollum from Alchemation (In The Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, Mrs Doubtfire), and was first seen in concert production form at the Vaudeville Theatre late last year.

Set to star in the production and returning to the show after appearing in the West End concerts will be Charlie McCullagh (Bonnie & Clyde, Dr.Zhivago) and Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, Gypsy, Spring Awakening), taking on the roles of Larry and Carol respectively. Further casting is to be revealed.

Godfrey said today: “After five years of writing and a journey that has at times seemed as unlikely as Larry’s flight, it feels incredibly surreal that we now get to present the full production of 42 Balloons next year. I’m extremely proud of our team, I’m hugely grateful to everyone who has helped us to get to this point and I can’t wait to share this show with everyone.”

Wendy Barnes added: “In 42 Balloons, Jack Godfrey gives us a contemporary, original musical score rather uniquely fused with ’80s inspired familiarity and nostalgia in equal measure. I was introduced to the show as a first draft of act one through our open submissions process and after a quick google of the real-life Larry Walters and hearing Jack’s impressive score and witty lyrics, I was hooked by the end of the “Prologue”!

“Andy and I are dedicated to supporting the work of lesser-known, emerging British artists and we’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Jack, The Lowry and the wider creative team to bring this fantastic new musical to audiences.”

Take a listen to the show in action: