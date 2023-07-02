42 Balloons musical to have full production in 2024
Much-celebrated new musical 42 Balloons has set its date and location for a full-scale production.
Jack Godfrey’s show, which is based on the true story of Larry Walters, who decided to fly sixteen thousand feet above Los Angeles, in a lawn chair. It charts Larry’s life pre- and post-flight, as well as the experiences of those around him, including his partner Carol. Notably, today marks the 40th anniversary of the flight.
It will now be staged in full at the Lowry in Salford, with running dates from 18 April to 19 May 2024.
Godfrey said today: “After five years of writing and a journey that has at times seemed as unlikely as Larry’s flight, it feels incredibly surreal that we now get to present the full production of 42 Balloons next year. I’m extremely proud of our team, I’m hugely grateful to everyone who has helped us to get to this point and I can’t wait to share this show with everyone.”
Wendy Barnes added: “In 42 Balloons, Jack Godfrey gives us a contemporary, original musical score rather uniquely fused with ’80s inspired familiarity and nostalgia in equal measure. I was introduced to the show as a first draft of act one through our open submissions process and after a quick google of the real-life Larry Walters and hearing Jack’s impressive score and witty lyrics, I was hooked by the end of the “Prologue”!
“Andy and I are dedicated to supporting the work of lesser-known, emerging British artists and we’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Jack, The Lowry and the wider creative team to bring this fantastic new musical to audiences.”
Take a listen to the show in action:
Ellie Coote will direct the production with orchestrations and arrangements by Joe Beighton, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, casting by Pearson Casting CDG and music direction by Flynn Sturgeon. Further cast and creative team are to be revealed.
Steve Cowton and Matthew Eames, co-Heads of Theatre at The Lowry: “We have invested a lot in new musicals in recent years – through Rewrites, Operation Mincemeat, Police Cops and our artist development programme – but it is important that this is backed up by bold programming. Supporting the premiere production of 42 Balloons felt like the natural next step. Jack is an incredibly exciting writer, and this is a fascinating story to tell. We think audiences will love it and we are delighted they can see it here first!”