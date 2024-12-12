whatsonstage white
The Bodyguard musical to embark on UK and Europe tour in 2025

The Queen of the Night is back!

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| Tour |

12 December 2024

A scene from The Bodyguard musical with a pop singer surrounded by background dancers and flames
A scene from a previous production of The Bodyguard, © Paul Coltas

Producers Michael Harrison and David Ian have confirmed a brand-new tour of The Bodyguard.

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the musical features a book by Oscar winner Alex Dinelaris alongside Whitney Houston’s greatest hits from “Queen of the Night”, “Run to You”, and “I Have Nothing”, to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “I Will Always Love You”.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Warner Bros movie starring Houston and Kevin Costner, the story follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect pop superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

To date, The Bodyguard has played to almost 4 million people in 15 countries including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the USA, Austria and Japan.

The new tour will launch at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre, running from 20 to 27 September 2025. It will then visit Blackpool, Oxford, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes and Zurich, with further UK and European dates to be announced.

Casting will be revealed at a later date.

