The new musical heads to the Lyric Theatre next month

Exclusive: Casting is now complete for the previously announced series of staged concert performances of the new British musical Babies.

The pop-rock show, penned by emerging talents Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan (who also directs), explores the lives of nine Year 11 students who are faced with the unusual challenge of caring for plastic simulator dolls for an entire week.

The piece’s journey began in early 2021 when Godfrey and Geelan won the New Music Theatre Award from the British Youth Music Theatre, while development workshops were conducted in 2022 and 2023, culminating in an appearance at West End Live and the release of four tracks from the musical, which have already garnered over 75,000 plays.

The cast is set to include Chloe Bell (Shrek the Musical) as Grace, Jaina Brock-Patel (Six) as Becky, Lucy Carter (making her professional debut) as Lulu, Lauren Conroy (The Sound of Music) as Jasmine, Jacob Dachtler (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Jacob, Ashley Goh (Fury and Elysium) as Alex, Christian Maynard (Miss Saigon) as Ben, Morgan Philips (making his professional debut) as Toby, and Shakira Riddell-Morales (Fireworks) as Leah. Music supervision is provided by Joe Beighton.

Babies will run at the West End’s Lyric Theatre on 10, 11 and 12 November 2023, with all tickets priced at a flate rate of £25.