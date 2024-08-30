More cast, including Colman Domingo, join Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ Warriors musical concept album

Even more names have been revealed for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s Warriors, a new 26-track musical concept album based on the film The Warriors.

Four-time Grammy Award-winner Marc Anthony (In the Heights) will star as Tato on the LP, while four-time Grammy-nominated singer Luis Figueroa will play Miguel. Flaco Navaja (Tell Hector I Love Him) will portray Jesús and American rapper Chris Rivers as “The Bronx.” Billy Porter (Kinky Boots) will play Granger, while Michaela Jaé (Pose) will star as Yaya, singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore as Élan, Casey Likes (Back to the Future: the Musical) as Jesse and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) as Sully, while Ghostface Killah and RZA will play the voices of Staten Island.

Joining the cast as the Cops are James Remar as Barnes and David Patrick Kelly as Victor. Remar and Kelly join the concept album in new roles, having previously originated the characters of Ajax and Luther, respectively, in the film. Also appearing on the album are Oscar and Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) as the Masai of the Gramercy Riffs and rapper Cam’ron as Manhattan.

There’s an assortment of further names still to be unveiled, according to the Warriors website.

The album will be released on 18 October on Atlantic Records. Warriors is inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures film and the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick. Described as an “immersive listening experience,” the story follows a New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they’re framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

Miranda is the author of the musical Hamilton and co-author of In the Heights. Actor/playwright Davis is best known for the Pulitzer finalist drama Bulrusher, as well as having appeared in Passing Strange and The Secret Life of Bees.

Executive produced by the rapper Nas and produced by musician Mike Elizondo, Warriors will have 26 tracks.