Further cast, including Billy Porter, join Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ musical concept album

A deluge of additional names have been revealed for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s Warriors, a new 26-track musical concept album based on the film The Warriors.

As already confirmed, four-time Grammy Award-winner Marc Anthony (In the Heights) will star as Tato on the LP, while four-time Grammy-nominated singer Luis Figueroa will play Miguel. Flaco Navaja (Tell Hector I Love Him) will portray Jesús and American rapper Chris Rivers as “The Bronx.”

Joining them will be Billy Porter (Kinky Boots) as Granger, Michaela Jaé (Pose) as Yaya, singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore as Élan, Casey Likes (Back to the Future: the Musical) as Jesse and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) as Sully, while Ghostface Killah and RZA will play the voices of Staten Island.

The album will be released on 18 October on Atlantic Records. Warriors is inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures film and the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick. Described as an “immersive listening experience,” the story follows a New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they’re framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

Miranda is the author of the musical Hamilton and co-author of In the Heights. Actor/playwright Davis is best known for the Pulitzer finalist drama Bulrusher, as well as having appeared in Passing Strange and The Secret Life of Bees.

Executive produced by the rapper Nas and produced by musician Mike Elizondo, Warriors will have 26 tracks.