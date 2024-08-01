New Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis musical Warriors to release concept album

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s Warriors, a new 26-track musical concept album based on the film The Warriors, will be released on 18 October on Atlantic Records.

Warriors is inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures film and the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick. Described as an “immersive listening experience,” the story follows a Nw York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they’re framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

Miranda is the author of the musical Hamilton and coauthor of In the Heights. Actor/playwright Davis is best known for the Pulitzer finalist drama Bulrusher, as well as having appeared in Passing Strange and The Secret Life of Bees.

The duo said today: “We’ve spent the past three years musicalising the Warriors’ journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island. Along the way we’ve gotten to work with a lot of our favourite artists, and we’ll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead. We can’t wait to share these songs with you on October 18.”

Executive produced by the rapper Nas and produced by musician Mike Elizondo, Warriors will have 26 tracks, with a vocal cast to be revealed in the coming weeks.