Theatre News

“Stop the Arts” protest flies banner from Shakespeare’s Globe

A fleeting protest came and went at Shakespeare’s Globe

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

30 August 2024

The exterior of Shakespeare's Globe, © Campaign for the Arts / X
The exterior of Shakespeare’s Globe, © Campaign for the Arts / X

A “Stop the Arts” banner has been flown from Shakespeare’s Globe today, social media posts have revealed.

According to the “Campaign for the Arts” pressure group, the banner is the latest in a series of protests happening across the country spearheaded by the “Stop the Arts” campaign, which currently has 30 followers on X.

Shakespeare’s Globe issued a short statement confirming the event took place, saying: “A group protesting was moved on from the Globe within five minutes, all activity on-site continued as normal.”

Details around the “Stop the Arts” group are scant, aside from a series of tweets calling for a move to “defund the arts, now”, labelling the arts a “waste of time”.

Given the lack of clarity around the protest group, this may be an elaborate prank or a piece of reverse-psychology performance art. The move comes after a series of protests against proposed cuts to funding in Scotland.

Further clarifications are expected.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty, stills from the clip below

Death of England releases short film ahead of first Closing Time performance in the West End

The third piece of the trilogy begins previews at London’s @sohoplace tonight