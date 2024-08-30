“Stop the Arts” protest flies banner from Shakespeare’s Globe

A fleeting protest came and went at Shakespeare’s Globe

A “Stop the Arts” banner has been flown from Shakespeare’s Globe today, social media posts have revealed.

According to the “Campaign for the Arts” pressure group, the banner is the latest in a series of protests happening across the country spearheaded by the “Stop the Arts” campaign, which currently has 30 followers on X.

We've been alerted to a series of 'Stop The Arts' protests happening across the country. Any information about the members and objectives of the @stopthearts group would be much appreciated. pic.twitter.com/qWWlWvOTDw — Campaign for the Arts (@_CFTA) August 30, 2024

Shakespeare’s Globe issued a short statement confirming the event took place, saying: “A group protesting was moved on from the Globe within five minutes, all activity on-site continued as normal.”

Details around the “Stop the Arts” group are scant, aside from a series of tweets calling for a move to “defund the arts, now”, labelling the arts a “waste of time”.

Given the lack of clarity around the protest group, this may be an elaborate prank or a piece of reverse-psychology performance art. The move comes after a series of protests against proposed cuts to funding in Scotland.

Further clarifications are expected.