Video

Death of England releases short film ahead of first Closing Time performance in the West End

The third piece of the trilogy begins previews at London’s @sohoplace tonight

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

22 August 2024

Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty, stills from the clip below
Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty, stills from the clip below

Exclusive: The producers of Death of England have released a third video ahead of the first performance of Closing Time at @sohoplace tonight.

Written by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams, the play is part of an interconnected trilogy being staged in rep for the very first time. It received a favourable review during its world premiere at the National Theatre last October, being hailed as a “terrific accomplishment all round”. Sharon Duncan-Brewster reprises her role as Denise for the West End transfer and is now joined by Erin Doherty as Carly.

The play joins Death of England: Michael starring Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeerand Death of England: Delroy starring Paapa Essiedu (The Effect), which have been running since 15 July and 23 July, respectively. All three shows will be performed in rep until 28 September 2024 and can either be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together. The plays staged their world premieres at the National Theatre between 2020 and 2023.

Under the direction of Dyer, the creative team includes co-set and costume designers Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, sound designers Benjamin Grant and Pete Malkin and associate director Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.

You can check out the previously released videos featuring Coombes and Essiedu and our WhatsOnStage Podcast with Dyer and Williams below:

Tickets for all three productions are on sale below.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty, stills from the clip below

