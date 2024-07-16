Death of England releases short films featuring Paapa Essiedu and Thomas Coombes

Performances have now begun at @sohoplace in the West End

Exclusive: The producers of Death of England have released two short videos in celebration of Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ interconnected trilogy being staged in rep for the very first time.

Death of England: Michael had its first preview at @sohoplace in the West End last night, while Death of England: Delroy will join from 23 July. Finally, Death of England: Closing Time (with Erin Doherty and Sharon Duncan-Brewster) will start its run from 22 August. All three shows will then be performed in rep until 28 September 2024 and can either be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together.

Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer) stars as Michael, while Paapa Essiedu (The Effect) takes on the role of Delroy and both actors can be seen in the following videos entitled “Carly” and “Friends”:

The three plays had their respective world premieres at the National Theatre between 2020 and 2023.

Under the direction of Dyer, the creative team includes co-set and costume designers Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, sound designers Benjamin Grant and Pete Malkin and associate director Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.

Tickets for all three productions are on sale below.