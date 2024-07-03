Death of England – Paapa Essiedu and Thomas Coombes in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have now been released for Death of England: Michael and Death of England: Delroy, which are about to begin performances at @sohoplace in the West End.

Clint Dyer (who also directs) and Roy Williams’ three interconnected plays (including Death of England: Closing Time with Erin Doherty and Sharon Duncan-Brewster from 22 August) can either be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together.

Death of England: Michael (with Michael Coombes) will start on 15 July, with Death of England: Delroy (with Paapa Essiedu) following on 23 July. From 22 August, all three shows will then be performed in rep – for the very first time – until 28 September.

The plays had their respective world premieres at the National Theatre between 2020 and 2023.

The creative team includes co-set and costume designers Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, sound designers Benjamin Grant and Pete Malkin and associate director Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.

Tickets for all three productions are on sale below.