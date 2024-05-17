Three Death of England plays to transfer to the West End in rep

Roy Williams and Clint Dyer will bring three Death of England plays to @sohoplace in the West End.

The shows – Death of England: Michael, Death of England: Delroy and Death of England: Closing Time – which had their world premieres at the National Theatre between 2020 and 2023, will be stage together for the very first time.

Set to star across the three plays are Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Luther: The Fallen Sky), Erin Doherty (The Crown, Chloe) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, Sex Education), all directed by Dyer.

The three interconnected plays can either be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together. Death of England: Michael (with Coombes) will start on 15 July, Death of England: Delroy (with Essiedu) on 23 July and Death of England: Closing Time (with Doherty and Duncan-Brewster) on 22 August – with all three plays then being performed in rep until 28 September.

The shows have co-set and costume designer by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, sound by Benjamin Grant and Pete Malkin and associate direction by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.