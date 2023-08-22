Photos

Death of England: Closing Time with Jo Martin and Hayley Squires at the National Theatre – first look at rehearsals

Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ series of plays comes to a close

Hayley Squires in rehearsals for Death of England Closing Time at the National Theatre. Image credit Feruza Afewerki (6)
Hayley Squires in rehearsals for Death of England Closing Time at the National Theatre. Image credit Feruza Afewerki

Exclusive: Rehearsal images have been released featuring Jo Martin and Hayley Squires preparing for Roy Williams and Clint Dyer’s new piece, Death of England: Closing Time. 

Continuing their sequence of Death of England plays, the show is set to run in the Dorfman Theatre from 13 September to 11 November. Operating as a standalone play while including characters from previous shows, the piece follows on from hit productions Death of England, Death of England: Delroy and Death of England: Face to Face. 

Martin takes on the role of Denise, while Squires plays her daughter-in-law Carly – with the duo attempting to pick up the pieces following some major family shocks.

Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ are co-set and costume designers, with Jackie Shemesh designing lighting, Benjamin Grant and Pete Malkin co-designing sound, Hazel Holder coaching dialect and Mumba Dodwell as associate director.

