Photos

Death of England: Closing Time with Jo Martin and Hayley Squires at the National Theatre – first look

Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ series of plays comes to a close

Alex Wood
London
Hayley Squires, Jo Martin © Feruza Afewerki
Hayley Squires, Jo Martin © Feruza Afewerki

Exclusive: Production images have been released for Roy Williams and Clint Dyer’s new piece, Death of England: Closing Time, starring Jo Martin and Hayley Squires.

Continuing the sequence of Death of England plays, the show runs in the Dorfman Theatre until 11 November. Operating as a standalone play while including characters from previous shows, the piece follows on from hit productions Death of England, Death of England: Delroy and Death of England: Face to Face. 

Martin takes on the role of Denise, while Squires plays her daughter-in-law Carly – with the duo attempting to pick up the pieces following some major family shocks.

Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ are co-set and costume designers, with Jackie Shemesh designing lighting, Benjamin Grant and Pete Malkin co-designing sound, Hazel Holder coaching dialect and Mumba Dodwell as associate director.

