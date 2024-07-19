Is Death of England the great state of Britain play?

Another week, another episode of the WhatsOnStage podcast!

This time we have two guests joining chief theatre critic Sarah Crompton, whilst managing editor Alex Wood enjoys some downtime ahead of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Playwright Roy Williams and the National Theatre’s deputy artistic director Clint Dyer talk about the three plays that they wrote together and how they seem to sum up the spirits of the times. This comes as Death of England: Michael starts previews at @sohoplace, before being joined by Death of England: Delroy (from 23 July) and Death of England: Closing Time (from 22 August).

With the plays being performed in rep for the first time, the writers discuss what prompted them, their struggles with illness, Covid and sheer bad timing to get them to the stage, and the impact their work has had. Plus why you can be deadly serious and very funny at the same time.

