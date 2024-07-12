What happens when a show loses its star?

The latest episode of the WhatsOnStage podcast has been released!

In a week of shock substitutions, managing editor Alex Wood and chief theatre critic Sarah Crompton talk about James Corden at the Old Vic, Justine Mitchell at the Almeida and the way that the history of theatre is filled with understudies who become the star.

Wood and Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future. Next week, we’ll be joined by two guest hosts – Clint Dyer and Roy Williams.