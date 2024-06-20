Justine Mitchell to replace Lia Williams in Almeida’s Alma Mater after press night cancellation

Following the cancellation of its press night this week, the Almeida Theatre has announced Lia Williams has withdrawn from the world premiere production of Alma Mater.

Instead, Justine Mitchell (Faith Healer) will star in the piece, rehearsing at the moment ahead of the production’s return for a sold-out show next Monday.

The venue said in a short statement: “Lia Williams has withdrawn from Alma Mater, due to ill health. The role will now be played by Justine Mitchell.”

Polly Findlay’s production of Kendall Feaver’s play runs until Saturday 20 July, while the creative team includes Vicki Mortimer as set designer, Fay Fullerton as costume designer, Jessica Hung Han Yun as lighting designer, Ian Dickinson as sound designer, Alev Lenz as composer, Shelley Maxwell as movement director, and Amy Ball as the casting director.

Feaver’s show, making its UK premiere, follows Jo Mulligan, the first female master in her college’s history, as she tries to create a more inclusive environment. However, an incident on campus pits her against Nikki, a student seeking justice, leading to escalating tensions.

The ensemble cast also includes Nathalie Armin (The Doctor), Phoebe Campbell (House of the Dragon), Liv Hill (Top Girls), Liam Lau-Fernandez (A Playlist for the Revolution), Nathaniel Parker (The Mirror and the Light), and Susannah Wise (Three Sisters).