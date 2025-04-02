Mamma Mia! extends West End booking into 2026

Here we go again!

Mamma Mia! has confirmed a booking extension in the West End.

The show celebrated its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, making it the third longest-running musical in West End history. Since its premiere in 1999, it has become a global sensation, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical has grossed over £4.5 billion at the box office and inspired two successful films.

Mazz Murray stars in the London production as Donna, with Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Luke Jasztal as Sam, and Stephen Beckett as Bill. Natalie Langston continues to play Donna at certain performances.

In the cast, Izi Maxwell plays Sophie, alongside Ben Irish (Frozen the Musical, Jersey Boys, 9 to 5: The Musical) as Sky.

Harriet Samuels (Frozen the Musical) takes on the role of Ali, while Zaynah Ahmed (Hex, Disenchanted, Wonka) plays Lisa. Jamie Landmann (Starlight Express, Hairspray, Grease) and Thomas Walton (The Artist, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK Tour) play Eddie and Pepper, respectively.

Forming the ensemble are Franky Attard, Matthew Barrow, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Mia Anthony Coffield, Dennis Cousins, Timmy Driscoll, Andrew Gallo, Lauren Hall, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Genevieve Jameson, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Emma Odell, Tom Parsons, Adam Scotland, Jonah Sercombe, Ella Tweed and Maisie Waller.

The show has extended its booking period until Saturday 28 March 2026, with tickets on sale from 4 April 2025.

It has also released its Christmas schedule, playing two shows on 22, 23, 27, 29, 30 December 2025, as well as 2, 3 January 2026. There will also be performances on 26, 28 December 2025, and 1 January 2026.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, Mamma Mia! features ABBA’s timeless hits, written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and the story by Catherine Johnson. The show is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, and design by Mark Thompson.

The musical has broken box office records in each of its London venues and continues to enjoy success with ongoing tours in the UK, North America, and beyond. A Broadway revival was recently confirmed.

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream saw Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley join the London production as Sophie and Sky last year.