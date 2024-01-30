Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley celebrate first performance in Mamma Mia! in the West End

Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Judy Craymer and more were among the VIP guests

Last night the West End production of Mamma Mia! welcomed two new stars.

Winners of the ITV series Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley began performances in their respective roles of Sophie and Sky in the hit jukebox musical.

VIP attendees at the Novello Theatre included their TV judges Jessie Ware and Alan Carr, fellow contestants Desmonda Cathabel, Zachkiel Smith, Darcy James, Callum Ravden, Owen Johnston, Craig Watson, Esme Bowdler, Leah Rutherford, Maddy Erzan-Essien, Stephanie Costi and Maisie Waller, and producer Judy Craymer.

@whatsonstage Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream winners @Stevie Doc and @Toby Turley have their first West End curtain call! #MammaMia ♬ original sound – WhatsOnStage

Mamma Mia!, featuring a book by Catherine Johnson alongside classic ABBA songs by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, is now booking at the Novello Theatre through to 28 September 2024, with tickets on sale below.