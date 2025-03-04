Mamma Mia! to return to Broadway

Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway for a six-month limited engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre, beginning performances on 2 August 2025, with an official opening on 14 August.

The musical, featuring the songs of ABBA, originally opened on Broadway in 2001 and ran for 14 years, closing in 2015. It played 5,773 performances, first at the Winter Garden Theatre and later at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Mamma Mia! follows a young woman’s search for her father, leading three men from her mother’s past to reunite on a Greek island. The production features songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

The production team includes book writer Catherine Johnson, director Phyllida Lloyd, choreographer Anthony Van Laast, and designers Mark Thompson (scenic and costume), Howard Harrison (lighting), and Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken (sound). Martin Koch serves as musical supervisor and arranger. Casting for the production will be announced later.

The musical has been performed in 50 productions in 16 languages and has been seen by over 70 million people. It has also been adapted into two films, released in 2008 and 2018.

Mamma Mia! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals serves as executive producer.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting next week. The show continues its run in the West End, and will be touring the UK.