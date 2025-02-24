Mamma Mia! announces additional UK tour dates

Thank you for the music… and the extra tour stops!

Producers of the much-loved musical Mamma Mia! have confirmed new dates and venues for the upcoming UK tour.

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, making it one of the longest-running musicals in West End history. Since its premiere in 1999, the show has become a global sensation, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical has grossed over £4.5 billion at the box office and inspired two successful films.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, the show features ABBA’s timeless hits, written by Benny Andersson and Ulvaeus, and the story by Catherine Johnson. The show is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The musical has broken box office records in each of its London venues and continues to enjoy success with ongoing tours in the UK, North America, and beyond.

Previously announced dates include the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton (24 October to 8 November 2025), Bristol Hippodrome (11 to 22 November 2025), New Theatre Oxford (25 November to 6 December 2025) and Edinburgh Playhouse (9 December 2025 to 4 January 2026).

Newly revealed venues today include Swansea Building Society Arena (13 to 24 January 2026), His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (27 January to 7 February 2026), Newcastle Theatre Royal (11 to 28 February 2026), Palace Theatre Manchester (3 to 21 March 2026), and Curve, Leicester (24 to 29 March 2026).

Further stops as well as casting for the new tour will be announced in due course.