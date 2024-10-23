Meet Mamma Mia!’s new Sophie Sheridan – Getting to Know You: Izi Maxwell

Welcome to our second edition of “Getting to Know You” – our series dedicated to fresh faces making a big impact on UK stages!

This time we headed to the Novello Theatre in London’s West End to sit down with Izi Maxwell, currently making her full-time West End debut as Sophie Sheridan in the hit musical Mamma Mia!.

Maxwell, who previously starred in the international touring production of Six and was called into the West End production to cover for a handful of shows with just a few hours’ notice, talks about her time at Mountview and the Emil Dale Academy, the audition and rehearsal process for Mamma Mia! and how she nearly ended up studying philosophy and economics instead of theatre.

Get to know Maxwell in our exclusive video below:

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, making it one of the longest-running musicals in West End history. Since its premiere in 1999, the show has become a global sensation, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical has grossed over £4.5 billion at the box office and inspired two successful films,

Produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, the show features ABBA’s timeless hits, written by Benny Andersson and Ulvaeus, and a story by Catherine Johnson. It is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, and design by Mark Thompson.

Tickets for the West End production are on sale below.