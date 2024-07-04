Mamma Mia! The Party reveals new company members

The show celebrates five years at the O2 in east London

Celebrating five years at the O2, Mamma Mia! The Party has announced new cast plans for 2024/25.

British popstar Antony Costa, playing the role of Nikos, will continue until 15 November 2024. He is to be joined by new cast members including Lucinda Lawrence (Cool Rider) as Kate, Inês Fernandez (La Bamba) as Konstantina, Henryk Firth (Mamma Mia!) as Adam, Georgia Morgan (Moulin Rouge! the Musical) as Nina, Kelly Aaron (Dear Zoo) as Sue/Swing, and Ollie Llewelyn-Williams (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Ruben/Swing.

On his extension, Costa said: “I have loved every minute of playing Nikos in Mamma Mia! The Party over the last year, and I am thrilled to spend a little longer in this wonderful world created by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Sandi Toksvig. I can’t wait to be joined by this stellar new cast to continue spreading the joy of ABBA’s music.”

From 24 July, the new cast will join existing members Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah as Debbie, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Allie Ho Chee (at certain performances) and Rosie Rowlands (at certain performances) as Bella, Emmanuel Alba as Carlos/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, and Robban Hogstrom as Robin/Swing, along with musicians John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Luke Roberts, Steve Rushton, and Kathryn Tindall.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s legendary winning performance of “Waterloo” at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.

Created by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, it has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus. The English book is by Sandi Toksvig.

ABBA anthems in the show include “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Waterloo”.

It is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.