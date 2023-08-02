Antony Costa to join cast of Mamma Mia! The Party

Blue star Antony Costa is set to join the cast of Mamma Mia! The Party at The O2.

From 31 August, Costa will take over the role of Nikos. The multi-million-selling recording artist is famously one quarter of pop boyband, Blue. His stage credits include Blood Brothers in the West End, as well as UK tours of Boogie Nights and Rock of Ages.

“I am thrilled to have been given such a unique opportunity to be a part of Mamma Mia! The Party,” said Costa. “Being a massive ABBA fan myself, I cannot wait to get stuck into such a fun project and immerse myself into the world that Björn Ulvaeus and Sandi Toksvig have so masterfully crafted. See you in the Taverna!”

The new cast will also include Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Debbie, Jacob Dachtler (Halls The Musical) as Adam, Sarah Drake (From Here to Eternity) as Nina, Adam Redford (The 12 Tenors) as Ruben/Swing, Emanuel Alba (Man of La Mancha) as Carlos/Swing, Deschenes Graham (Mad Hatter’s Circus) as Joyce/Swing, Lucy-Anne Stacey (We Will Rock You) as Sue/Swing, and Gemma McLean (Only Fools and Horses) as Kate (at certain performances).

They join existing company members Molly Cleere as Konstantina, Kimberly Powell as Kate, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Robban Hogstrom as Robin/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Rosie Rowlands and Allie Ho Chee who share the role of Bella, along with the musicians, John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

Set at Nikos Taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos, the theatrical dining experience combines a rom-com storyline set to dozens of ABBA songs, including “Waterloo” and “Dancing Queen.” During the show, visitors are treated to a four-course Greek meal and a 1970s-style disco.

Executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by U-Live, Mamma Mia! The Party features a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus, with the English book by Sandi Toksvig, co-direction and choreography by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, set design by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, costumes by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The show is now taking bookings for performances to 3 March 2024.

Tickets are on sale below.