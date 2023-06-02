Mamma Mia! The Party extends London run into 2024

Mamma Mia! The Party has extended its run at the O2 in London into 2024 – the 50th anniversary year of ABBA’s Eurovision victory with “Waterloo”.

Set at Nikos Taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos, where the film adaptation of the popular West End musical was captured, the theatrical dining experience combines a rom-com storyline with a four-course Greek meal and, of course, ABBA’s greatest hits, culminating with a 1970s-style disco.

The current cast includes Javier Rasero (as Nikos), Scarlet Gabriel (as Debbie), Luke Friend (as Adam), Noah Sinigaglia (as Konstantina), Oscar Balmaseda (as Fernando), Tamara Perks (as Nina), Lorraine Chappell (as Kate at certain performances), Kimberly Powell (as Kate at certain performances), Allie Ho Chee (as Bella at certain performances), Rosie Rowlands (as Bella at certain performances), and Dawn Spence (as Grandma), alongside Claudia Bradley, Ellis Dackombe, Jessica Spalis, Jamie Birkett, Caline Hampartzoumian, Robban Hogstrom, and Maison Kelley.

The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

Executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by Sally Davies for U-Live, Mamma Mia! The Party features a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus, with the English book by Sandi Toksvig, co-direction and choreography by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, set design by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, costumes by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The show is now taking bookings for performances through to 3 March 2024. Tickets are on sale below.