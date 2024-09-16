Mamma Mia! to launch new UK tour in 2025 – with initial venues confirmed

The much-loved musical Mamma Mia! is heading back out on a new UK tour in 2025 and the first few stops have been confirmed.

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, making it one of the longest-running musicals in West End history. Since its premiere in 1999, the show has become a global sensation, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical has grossed over £4.5 billion at the box office and inspired two successful films.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, the show features ABBA’s timeless hits, written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and the story by Catherine Johnson. The show is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The musical has broken box office records in each of its London venues and continues to enjoy success with ongoing tours in the UK, North America, and beyond.

The new tour will open at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton (24 October to 8 November 2025), before visiting Bristol Hippodrome (11 to 22 November 2025), New Theatre Oxford (25 November to 6 December 2025) and Edinburgh Playhouse (9 December 2025 to 4 January 2026). Further venues will be announced in due course.

Craymer commented: “It’s fabulous that Mamma Mia! will be returning to Southampton, Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh. Mamma Mia!’s much-loved story inspired by ABBA’s irresistible hits is celebrating 25 years in the West End and continues to thrill audiences around the world. We can’t wait to again visit these great cities with the new UK tour and welcome back audiences to our Greek island idyll!”

Tickets for the new UK tour will go on sale on Wednesday, 2 October 2024 at 10am, while tickets for the West End production are on sale below.