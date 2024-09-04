Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream winners set final date in West End show next month – though fellow contestant will join production

Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley will depart after winning the competition late last year

The two winners of hit ITV series Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream have set their final performance dates in the show.

Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, who won the televised competition after a live final at the Novello Theatre in December, began performances in the show at the end of January 2024, playing the roles of Sophie and Sky.

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, making it one of the longest-running musicals in West End history. Since its premiere in 1999, the show has become a global sensation, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical has grossed over £4.5 billion at the box office and inspired two successful films.

Doc and Tobias will now leave the show after completing their contracts on 5 October 2024, with their replacements unveiled today in a cast change for the production. It is currently unknown what the duo have planned for after their time at the Novello Theatre.

Fellow TV series finalist Maisie Waller, who previously had her drama school fees paid for by producer Judy Craymer, will also join the show’s ensemble from October, in a nice continuation for the TV series.

