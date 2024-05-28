Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, Big Night of Musicals and Hannah Waddingham nominated for National Television Awards

Stage-related TV series made a big splash as part of this year’s National Television Awards.

National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals was captured on Monday at the AO Arena in Manchester, in front of 12,000 people. You can read our report from the evening here.

Other shows and stars included the cast of Guys and Dolls, Alfie Boe returning to Les Misérables for a special one-off turn and Beverley Knight alongside with some of the next generation of musical theatre stars.

It was nominated in the “Bruce Forsyth Best Entertainment” category, alongside Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, which was taped at the London Coliseum last summer.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream was nominated in the “Talent Show” category. The show, running last autumn, saw 14 hopefuls battle to be two new stars in the West End production of Mamma Mia!, which marked its 25th anniversary early this year.

The categories can all be voted on now via the National Television Awards website, with voting to close on 31 May 2024.