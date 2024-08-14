Mamma Mia! 3 is officially happening, according to Christine Baranski

It’s official, according to one of its stars

Mamma Mia! and The Gilded Age star Christine Baranski has spilled new details about a third film.

Baranski, who plays Tanya in the two blockbuster musical flicks, was chatting to The Hollywood Reporter and all-but confirmed a third serving for the ABBA bonanza.

In her own words, Baranski explained: “I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favourite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, “Oh, I wish it could happen!” Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Kramer to get everybody back together.”

The rumblings for this third film have been louder than a decade’s worth of the Wicked movie. When we visited the set of hit TV talent series Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream whilst it was in production, Craymer told us “The two generations, the mother and daughter, and the three possible dads and of course, Sophie and Sky… There’s a lot of fun to be had in what those characters are doing in ten years time…”

“There’s a lot of ideas for another film, Mamma Mia! has earned that in the sense of it is so loved. The bar gets raised after each one, and the actors just love doing it. Story-wise, there’s definitely a trilogy there.”

The stage production continues to run in the West End, having recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.