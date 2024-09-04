Mamma Mia! announces new West End casting

The show has also extended its run at the Novello Theatre

The Novello Theatre will welcome a new cast for the long-running musical Mamma Mia! next month.

From Monday 7 October, the new cast will see Izi Maxwell making her West End debut as Sophie, following her performances as Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard in Six (UK and International Tour). Joining her is Ben Irish (Frozen the Musical, Jersey Boys, 9 to 5: The Musical) as Sky.

Harriet Samuels (Frozen the Musical) will take on the role of Ali, while Zaynah Ahmed (Hex, Disenchanted, Wonka) will play Lisa. Jamie Landmann (Starlight Express, Hairspray, Grease) and Thomas Walton (The Artist, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK Tour) will make their West End debuts as Eddie and Pepper, respectively.

Continuining in the cast are Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Christopher Dickins as Harry, and Stephen Beckett as Bill. Natalie Langston will continue to play Donna at certain performances, and Luke Jasztal moves from the ensemble to take on the role of Sam.

The ensemble’s continuing cast members are Matthew Barrow, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, and Ella Tweed.

New ensemble members include Mia Anthony Coffield, Franky Attard, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Timmy Driscoll, Andrew Gallo, Lauren Hall, Genevieve Jameson, Emma Odell, Tom Parsons, Adam Scotland, Jonah Sercombe, and Maisie Waller.

The show has extended its booking period until Saturday 27 September 2025, with tickets now available.

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, making it one of the longest-running musicals in West End history. Since its premiere in 1999, the show has become a global sensation, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical has grossed over £4.5 billion at the box office and inspired two successful films,

Produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, the show features ABBA’s timeless hits, written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and the story by Catherine Johnson. The show is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, and design by Mark Thompson.

The musical has broken box office records in each of its London venues and continues to enjoy success with ongoing tours in the UK, North America, and beyond. As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream saw Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley join the London production as Sophie and Sky earlier this year.

Doc and Turley have also set their final performance dates.