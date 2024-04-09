Mamma Mia! extends West End run into 2025

The West End production of Mamma Mia! has extended its booking period into 2025.

The show, which opened in the West End in 1999, celebrated 25 years on stage this past Saturday, 6 April 2024. The production has been presented in 16 different languages – grossing more than $4 billion at the box office over its quarter-century lifespan (not including its two titanic films).

Opening first on 6 April 1999, the ABBA-laden musical ran at the Prince Edward Theatre, before moving to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004 and the Novello Theatre, which it currently calls home, in 2012. You can read more about the history of Mamma Mia! here.

The London production stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Haydn Oakley as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Stevie Doc as Sophie, Tobias Turley as Sky, Jessie Odeleye as Ali, Olivia Brookes as Lisa, Chay Wills as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla as Pepper, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances.

Doc and Turley won their roles following the major ITV talent show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, which ran late last year.

Completing the company are Aaron Archer, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, John-Paul Birss, Daniel J Brian, Sinéad Courtney, Izzy Cross, Ellis Dackombe, Lauren Dawes, Léa Desjacques, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Jennie Jacobs, Luke Jasztal, Nicole Lupino, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Bradley Perret, Jacob Ritzema and Ella Tweed.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the show is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

Mamma Mia! is now taking bookings through to 29 March 2025, with tickets on sale below.