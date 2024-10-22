Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream contestants – what have they done since?

It has been a year since the first episode of talent search show Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream hit our TV screens, and the search for the West End’s Sophie and Sky commenced.

While Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley were crowned the winners of the roles, their co-contestants have also been busy. Some have landed roles on stages across the UK, while others have returned to training with a pretty hefty ITV-shaped audition tape to set them up for their bright futures. Let’s take a look back at the last year and see what they’ve been up to.

Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley

Our winners have lived out their dreams on the island for the best part of the year, playing their last performances earlier this month. The two enjoyed being part of Mamma Mia!’s 25th anniversary celebrations in the West End.

Esme Bowdler

Bowdler made her West End debut this summer as Heather Chandler in the London return of Heathers. She’s now sporting the iconic red blazer on tour. How very.

Desmonda Cathabel

Before the show had even concluded, Cathabel had a wish granted and was playing Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin. The tour takes its final magic carpet ride in a few months, but you can always watch her appearance in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends gala available on BBC iPlayer.

Stephanie Costi

Costi returned to Greece (Athens to be exact) shortly after leaving, this time playing the role of Serena Katz in Fame.

Callum Ravden

From Corfu to County Hall! Ravden was part of the eleventh cast of Witness for the Prosecution. The stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery plays in a courtroom setting in London.

Zachkiel Smith

“You gotta start somewhere”, and the future certainly looks promising for Smith who quickly landed a role in Back to the Future. He forms part of the ensemble and covers Goldie Wilson. I like the sound of that!

Maisie Waller

While on the show, producer Judy Craymer recognised Waller’s potential and paid for her to attend drama school. In a full-circle moment, she is now making her professional debut in the West End’s Mamma Mia! – covering the role of Sophie, no less!

Craig Watson

The finalist landed a role in the UK premiere of Cruel Intentions at the Other Palace, and news just in – like a bat out of hell he’ll be taking a new production of the much-loved show on tour next year.

Marcellus Whyte

Whyte spent August in Edinburgh as part of the UK premiere of House of Cleopatra. He played Marc Antony in the new musical that rewrites the tale of the Egyptian monarch – hopefully it’ll have another outing soon!