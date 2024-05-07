West End and tour cast for Heathers the Musical announced

Exclusive: Heathers the Musical has announced casting for its return to the West End and on tour– where it will play for a limited run this summer.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by associate director Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018 and 2021. The show was then re-staged from 2021 to 2023 back at The Other Palace, and it has also mounted two UK tours.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, the new London run will take place at @sohoplace from 22 May to 6 July 2024, before embarking on its third UK tour, opening at Theatre Royal Windsor on 24 July.

At @sohoplace, audiences can expect to “experience Heathers the Musical differently – up close and personal”.

Jenna Innes (Les Misérables) will return as Veronica Sawyer, joined by Keelan McAuley (Clueless, Grease) as JD

Staring as the titular blazer-sporting Heathers are Esme Bowdler (ITV’s I Have a Dream finalist) as Heather Chandler, Sedona Sky (making her professional debut) as Heather Duke and Daisy Twells (Heathers) as Heather McNamara.

The 2024 register is completed by Amy Miles (making her professional debut) as Martha Dunnstock, Lucy Sinclair (Rehab the Musical; We Will Rock You) as Ms Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Iván Fernández González (Bhangra Nation) as Kurt Kelly, Jason Battersby (Just for One Day) as Ram Sweney, Alexander Service (Heathers) as Kurt’s Dad/Big-Bud/Principal, Conor McFarlane (Once, Heathers) as Ram’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Coach, Ben Fenwick (Pippin in Concert) as Beleaguered Geek, Madeleine Hargrave (Hairspray) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Eliza Bowden (Heathers) as New Wave Party Girl, May Tether (Very Very Bad Cinderella; Heathers) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Jasmine Cole (Crazy Coqs Cabaret) as Young Republicanette, Kelly Sweeney (Six on the Norwegian Cruise Line, Hair) – as Stoner Chick, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Hipster Dork and Bradly Doko (Sideshow in Concert) as Preppy Stud.

After its spell in the West End and Windsor, the show will then visit Bath (from 30 July), Portsmouth (from 6 August), Cardiff (from 13 August), Newcastle (from 3 September), Milton Keynes (from 10 September), Chester (from 17 September), Sheffield (from 1 October), Stockton (from 15 October) and Torquay (from 5 November) with further dates to be revealed.

In the West End, the show will play from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm, with Friday performances at 5pm and 8.30pm, and Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Over the half term holidays (27 May to 1 June), there is no Monday performance, one Friday performance at 7.30pm and matinees on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.