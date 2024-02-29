Heathers the Musical announces tour dates

Heathers the Musical will return for a new tour – and dates have now been confirmed.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson. The assistant choreographer is Christopher Parkinson.

It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018 and 2021. The show then ran from 2021 to 2023 back at The Other Palace, with two tours also taking place.

It will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on 24 July 2024, before visiting Bath (from 30 July), Portsmouth (from 6 August), Cardiff (from 13 August), Newcastle (from 3 September), Milton Keynes (from 10 September), Chester (from 17 September), Sheffield (from 1 October), Stockton (from 15 October) and Torquay (from 5 November) with further dates to be revealed. Tickets go on sale from early March.