Biggest TikTok videos of the year – so far

Time is ticking, and as we approach the mid-way point of the year, we thought it’d be suited to look at some of the most popular videos we’ve posted on TikTok in 2024.

From trailers and first-look production photos to curtain calls and snippets of our exclusive interviews, we look at which posts people are loving on the clock app.

10. 20 new musicals to look out for in 2024 – 130K

We kickstarted the year with a look at 20 new musicals we were excited for in 2024 – and it seems our followers were equally excited about the idea of Clueless, The Devil Wears Prada and 42 Balloons, which just concluded its run at the Lowry.

9. Sarah Jessica Parker’s guide to TfL – 154.2K

When Sarah Jessica Parker was in town for Plaza Suite, we couldn’t resist asking her about her relationship with London’s famed transport system – and she was an absolute Angel about it!

8. Willkommen! new Cabaret cast members – 236.2K

Current Cabaret stars Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay received a warm willkommen over on TikTok when first look footage of them at the Kit Kat Club racked up the views.

7. Meet the Plastics – 239.8K and 230.2K

We’re grouping these videos together as the Mean Girls casting announcement was so fetch, we posted about it twice. We were chuffed when the introductory video hit 239.8K views and the brilliant casting posters are sitting like really pretty at 230.2K.

6. Cruel Intentions – 273.2K and 230K

Another grouping comes courtesy of Cruel Intentions (which we recently said bye bye bye to!) in the form of rehearsal photos and first look production photos. We have a feeling this might have something to do with TikTok star Abbie Budden’s turn – and she went down a treat hosting the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards red carpet live on the app.

5. Sarah Snook’s solo show goes Wilde – 273.7K

Sarah Snook’s Olivier Award-winning turn in The Picture of Dorian Gray has found its way into the top five. A trailer of the West End production received cries for the show to be staged in viewers’ home countries or to be recorded – and we’re holding out for that, too!

4. Is is Taylor Swift or is it Shakespeare? – 512.5K

To celebrate the release of The Tortured Poets Department album we challenged the cast of Love’s Labour’s Lost, to a ‘Is it Taylor Swift or is it Shakespeare’ quiz – and we were all impressed by Luke Thompson’s knowledge!

@whatsonstage Is it Shakespeare or is it Taylor Swift? We asked Luke Thompson and the cast of @Royal Shakespeare Company Love’s Labour’s Lost to celebrate the release of TSTTPD… #lukethompson ♬ original sound – WhatsOnStage

3. A popular movie trailer! – 714K

Now we’re in to the top three with the Wicked movie trailer. The much-anticipated film adaptation was all anybody was talking about last week when we had a first proper look at Oz.

2. A bit of cheese! – 900.5K

A recent recording of Fawlty Towers in rehearsals has had TikTok reveling in nostalgia as people took to the comments to share their favourite gags from the TV show.

1. My My! New additions to the Mamma Mia! cast – 4.8M, 3.9M, 833K, 434.9K, 132.9K and 125.3K

Mamma Mia! mayhem has swept our TikTok profile since last year’s talent search show started and when winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley joined the cast, we treated our followers to rehearsal clips, curtain calls and production photos! All together we’ve had over 10M views on videos posted just this year, with the highest ranked being the duo’s first curtain call with 4.8M. Now that is super (trouper)!

@whatsonstage Watch the Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream winners Stevie and Tobias rehearsing in the West End! @Stevie Doc @Toby Turley @MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream #MammaMia ♬ original sound – WhatsOnStage

@whatsonstage Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream winners @Stevie Doc and @Toby Turley have their first West End curtain call! #MammaMia ♬ original sound – WhatsOnStage

Don’t forget to follow us on TikTok – @WhatsOnStage!