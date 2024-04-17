Luke Thompson and more discuss bringing Love’s Labour’s Lost to the RSC

The production has its opening night later this week – and we caught up with the team in rehearsals

We had the chance to delve into the rehearsal room for Love’s Labour’s Lost!

The revival of Shakespeare’s comedy is the first show for the RSC’s new co-artistic directors – Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans.

Directed by Emily Burns, the production features WhatsOnStage Award-winner Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) as Berowne, alongside Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (Princess), Ioanna Kimbook (Rosaline), Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran (Ferdinand), Jack Bardoe (Don Armado), Brandon Bassir (Dumaine), Jeffrey Chekai (Marcade), Iskandar Eaton (Moth), Nathan Foad (Costard), Sarita Gabony (Maria), Tony Gardner (Holofernes), Shailan Gohil (ensemble), Amy Griffiths (Katherine), Kok-Hwa Lie (Dull), Jordan Metcalfe (Boyet), Tika Mu’tamir (ensemble), Marienella Phillips (Jaquenetta), Eric Stroud (Longaville) and Jamie Tyler (ensemble).

Wach Thompson, Kimbook, Bardoe, Foad, Bermudez and Phillips discussing the piece below:

Joining Burns on the creative team are Joanna Scotcher (set and costume designer), Neil Austin (lighting designer), Paul Englishby (composer), George Dennis (sound designer), Shelley Maxwell (choreographer), and Charlotte Sutton CDG (casting director).