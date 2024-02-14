Full cast for Love’s Labour’s Lost at the RSC announced

Full casting has been announced for director Emily Burns’ take on Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost, which runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 11 April to 18 May. The production is the first programmed by the RSC’s new co-artistic directors, Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, as part of their inaugural season.

As previously announced, the production features WhatsOnStage Award-winner Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) as Berowne, alongside Melanie-Joyce Bermudez as the Princess, Ioanna Kimbook as Rosaline, and Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran as Ferdinand. All four are making their RSC debuts.

The full cast includes Jack Bardoe (Don Armado), Brandon Bassir (Dumaine), Bermudez (the Princess), Jeffrey Chekai (Marcade), Iskandar Eaton (Moth), Nathan Foad (Costard), Sarita Gabony (Maria), Tony Gardner (Holofernes), Shailan Gohil (ensemble), Amy Griffiths (Katherine), Kimbook (Rosaline), Kok-Hwa Lie (Dull), Jordan Metcalfe (Boyet), Tika Mu’tamir (ensemble), Abiola Owokoniran (Ferdinand), Marienella Phillips (Jaquenetta), Eric Stroud (Longaville), Thompson (Berowne), and Jamie Tyler (ensemble).

Burns said: “I’m delighted to be working with this outstanding company on Love’s Labour’s Lost, the first production of Daniel and Tamara’s inaugural season at the RSC. This production contextualises the lords – with their strict regime of self-improvement, restrictive dieting and perverse ideas about the intellectual benefits of chastity – as modern tech billionaires, whose lease of land (in our production a contemporary, fictional island) from the Princess’ father is the real catalyst for the play. As the men play at being adults, the women take agency over the men’s childish games to serve their own ends.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost is a romantic comedy, but it’s also a meditation on fiction and reality, on the intertwining of language and power, and on the moment one “grows up”. It’s an enormous privilege to have such a talented, rigorous and joyful company to explore that with.”

Joining her on the creative team are Joanna Scotcher (set and costume designer), Neil Austin (lighting designer), Paul Englishby (composer), George Dennis (sound designer), Shelley Maxwell (choreographer), and Charlotte Sutton CDG (casting director).