RSC announces casting for Love’s Labour’s Lost

Current WhatsOnStage Award nominee and Bridgerton star Luke Thompson (A Little Life) is set to lead a new RSC staging of Love’s Labour’s Lost this spring.

Marking the first production under new co-artistic directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans, the piece will be directed by Emily Burns (Jack Absolute Flies Again) and will offer a contemporary take on the Shakespearean comedy that follows the King of Navarre and his three companions as they attempt to focus their efforts on studying and fasting and resisting the company of women for a period of three years.

Alongside Thompson starring as Berowne in his RSC debut, the company will also include Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (King Lear) as Princess, Ioanna Kimbook (Women, Beware the Devil) as Rosaline and Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran (Beautiful Thing) as Ferdinand. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton, with more names to be revealed in due course.

The production will also feature designs by Joanna Scotcher, lighting by Neil Austin, music by Paul Englishby, sound by George Dennis and choreography by Shelley Maxwell.

Love’s Labour’s Lost is scheduled to run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 11 April until 18 May 2024, with a press night on 18 April.

You can find full details of Harvey and Evans’ first RSC season here.