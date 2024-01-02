RSC cancels performances due to ‘high risk of flooding’

The RSC has cancelled both of its productions taking place this evening due to flood risks.

In a statement on social media, the company said that the cancellations were “a last resort” after flood warnings were put in place for the area.

The two shows taking place this evening are The Box of Delights in the theatre’s main space, and The Fair Maid of the West at the Swan Theatre nearby.

The statement in full: “We are very sorry that, due to rising water levels and a high risk of flooding in and around the Stratford-upon-Avon area, we have had to cancel this evening’s (2 January) performances of The Box of Delights and The Fair Maid of the West. Our intention is always to go ahead with a performance as long as it is safe to do so, and cancelling performances is a last resort.

“All ticket bookers will be contacted by the Box Office to discuss their options and we ask that you do not contact the Box Office directly. Thank you for your continued patience and support, and we

apologise for any inconvenience caused.”