Lucie Jones and Laurie Perkins perform “With You” from Ghost

Watch WhatsOnStage Award winner Lucie Jones perform a beloved number from Ghost.

Accompanied by Laurie Perkins, Jones gave us a rendition of “With You”, which you can watch below.

The Waitress, Wicked and Baker’s Wife star will lead the much-loved show’s return to the West End after 12 years. She will play Molly opposite Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet) as Sam next week at the Adelphi Theatre.

Also appearing will be original Broadway cast member Moya Angela (America’s Got Talent, The Lion King and Dreamgirls) as Oda Mae Brown, David Seadon-Young (Ghost the Musical national/Australian tour) as Carl Bruner, Sam Mackay (In the Heights, Mamma Mia!) as Willie Lopez and original West End cast members Lisa Davina Phillip (The Lion King, Matilda the Musical) and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Rock of Ages UK tour), who will reprise their roles as Clara and Louise.

Completing the cast will be Gabriela García as Mrs Santiago/featured ensemble, Kimmy Edwards as Ortisha/ensemble, C J Borger as Orlando/ensemble, and ensemble members Michael Cortez and Stevie Hutchinson.

The concert will be directed by original associate director Paul Warwick Griffin, with musical supervision by Laurie Perkins, video design by Jon Driscoll, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound by Jav Pando and casting by David Grindrod Casting. Production comes from Colin Ingram, the show’s original West End and Broadway producer.