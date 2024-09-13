Full cast announced for Ghost concert in the West End

Ghost the Musical will be presented in a special concert in the West End this autumn – and full casting has now been revealed.

The hit show, based on the film of the same name that starred Patrick Swayze alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, follows murdered boyfriend Sam as he tries to save his still-living girlfriend Molly from grave danger. It has book and lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin (who wrote the original film), with music and lyrics by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard.

The concert will mark the musical’s first return to London’s West End after a 12-year hiatus. It is produced by Colin Ingram, the show’s original West End and Broadway producer, and will be directed by original associate director Paul Warwick Griffin, with musical supervision by Laurie Perkins.

As already revealed, the cast will be led by Lucie Jones (The Baker’s Wife) and Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet), playing the roles of Molly and Sam, respectively. Joining them are original Broadway cast member Moya Angela (America’s Got Talent, The Lion King and Dreamgirls) as Oda Mae Brown, David Seadon-Young (Ghost the Musical National/Australian tour) as Carl Bruner, Sam Mackay (In the Heights, Mamma Mia!) as Willie Lopez and original West End cast members Lisa Davina Phillip (The Lion King, Matilda the Musical) and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Rock of Ages UK tour), who will reprise their roles as Clara and Louise.

Completing the cast will be Gabriela García as Mrs Santiago/featured ensemble, Kimmy Edwards as Ortisha/ensemble, C J Borger as Orlando/ensemble, and ensemble members Michael Cortez and Stevie Hutchinson.

It is directed by original associate director Paul Warwick Griffin, with musical supervision by Laurie Perkins, video design by Jon Driscoll, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound by Jav Pando and casting by David Grindrod Casting.

Ghost the Musical first debuted at Manchester Opera House in March 2011 before transferring to London’s Piccadilly Theatre in July of the same year and to Broadway in 2012. It embarked on its first UK tour in 2013. Since then, it has been produced in 20 countries across the world including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Australia, Japan, Denmark, South Korea, Singapore and Dubai.

An official London cast recording was released in 2012 and has accumulated over 10 million streams and purchases.

Ghost in Concert will be held at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End on Tuesday, 1 October 2024 at 8pm, with tickets on sale now.