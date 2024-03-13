Ghost the Musical to embark on new tour

Ghost the Musical will embark on a new tour later this year.

The hit musical, based on the film of the same name that starred Patrick Swayze alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, follows murdered boyfriend Sam as he tries to save his still-living girlfriend Molly from grave danger. It has book and lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin (who wrote the original film), with music and lyrics by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard.

The production is directed by Bob Tomson, with choreography by Alistair David. Design is by Mark Bailey with lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and illusions by Richard Pinner.

It will open at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 22 August before visiting Sunderland Empire, Liverpool Empire, Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Darlington Hippodrome, Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, Curve Leicester, Princess Theatre Torquay, Belgrade Coventry, Alhambra Theatre Bradford, Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre, Stoke Regent Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath and concluding for the year at Blackpool Opera House.

Further tour dates and casting is to be announced. Tickets for select dates of the tour go on sale below from tomorrow (14 March).