Mean Girls Day – the West End cast take our special quiz

Which came first: Mean Girls or…?

“It’s October 3rd!” And in celebration, we paid a visit to London’s Savoy Theatre with a special Mean Girls Day-themed quiz for the West End cast.

We tested the North Shore High Schoolers’ general knowledge by asking the simple question: “Which came first: the original 2004 Mean Girls movie or…?” From MySpace and iPhones to Shrek and Beyoncé, why not play along and see how well you know your pop culture?

Let’s find out how Charlie Burn (who plays Cady Heron in the show), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard) and Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels) did in the video below.

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be, the stage musical was first seen in Washington in 2017 before a Broadway transfer in 2018.

It’s penned by Tina Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Featuring many of the original film’s much-loved quotes, it has songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party”. The stage show is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin).

The West End cast also features Grace Mouat (as Karen Smith), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (as Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (as Mr Duvall) and Zoë Rainey (as Ms Heron / Ms Norbury / Mrs George), alongside Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

Tickets are on sale now.