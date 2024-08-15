Musical theatre characters as Taylor Swift songs

We’ve got an updated list ahead of her London return!

Taylor Swift is back in London this week! In honour of her wrapping up the European leg of her history-making Eras tour in the capital, we’ve put together a non-definitive list of 13 (IYKYK) musical theatre characters that, like all of us, can relate all too well to Taylor’s tunes. Sandy (Grease) – “A Perfectly Good Heart” (Taylor Swift) Let’s face it, there’s quite a lot of Taylor’s spirit in Sandy – and that’s why we love her. We’d sing in solidarity in response to Danny Zuko’s heartbreak antics. A second option is folklore’s “august”, because so much for summer love and saying ‘us’! Éponine (Les Misérables) – “You Belong With Me” (Fearless (Taylor’s Version)) No shade on Cosette, but “You Belong With Me” could be directed at a modern-day Marius. Come on, what you’re looking for has been here the whole time. Cady Heron (Mean Girls) – “Mean” (Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)) Here it is, the song that spirals Cady’s revenge on the Plastics after the Halloween party. Why you gotta be so mean (girls)?

Jenna Hunterson ( Waitress ) – “Everything Has Changed” feat. Ed Sheeran (Red (Taylor’s Version))

This song is just perfect for Jenna and Dr Pomatter’s meet cute, right down to it being a duet. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow (Bonnie and Clyde) – “Suburban Legends” (1989 (Taylor’s Version [from the vaults])

We could’ve linked the Baker’s Wife from Into the Woods with “Out of the Woods”, but the vault track won us over. In a way, the infamous ill-fated duo are more suburban legends than national treasures.

Veronica Sawyer (Heathers) – “Look What You Made Me Do” (reputation)

Spoiler alert: she got smarter, she got harder in the nick of time.

Elphaba (Wicked) – “The Man” (Lover)

Like the popstar, Elphaba is sick of other people trying to set her limits, and “The Man” is the perfect anthem for a comeback.

Ann (Half A Sixpence) – “Paper Rings” (Lover)

“I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this” – our Ann loved Kipps before he found his riches.

Angelica Schuyler (Hamilton) – “mirrorball” (folklore)

It is a heartbreaking song for our eldest Schuyler sister who sees the best in everyone she meets and keeps her love a secret.

Roxie Hart ( Chicago ) – “no body, no crime” feat HAIM (evermore)

The merry murderesses would live for, and perform the heck out of, this number. Elsa ( Frozen ) – “ivy” (evermore)

“In from the snow your touch brought forth an incandescent glow…” need we say anymore. “ivy” is a beautiful song for our queen.

Evan Hansen (Dear Evan Hansen) – “Anti-Hero” (Midnights)

“It’s me, hi!” Evan Hansen makes some questionable moves throughout high school, everybody agree?

Franklin Shepard ( Merrily We Roll Along ) – “The Tortured Poets Department” (The Tortured Poets Department)

That Frank was in self-sabotage mode!