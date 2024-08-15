Musical theatre characters as Taylor Swift songs

London
We’ve got an updated list ahead of her London return!
Taylor Swift is back in London this week!
In honour of her wrapping up the European leg of her history-making Eras tour in the capital, we’ve put together a non-definitive list of 13 (IYKYK) musical theatre characters that, like all of us, can relate all too well to Taylor’s tunes.
Let’s face it, there’s quite a lot of Taylor’s spirit in Sandy – and that’s why we love her. We’d sing in solidarity in response to Danny Zuko’s heartbreak antics. A second option is folklore’s “august”, because so much for summer love and saying ‘us’!
No shade on Cosette, but “You Belong With Me” could be directed at a modern-day Marius. Come on, what you’re looking for has been here the whole time.
Here it is, the song that spirals Cady’s revenge on the Plastics after the Halloween party. Why you gotta be so mean (girls)?
This song is just perfect for Jenna and Dr Pomatter’s meet cute, right down to it being a duet.
We could’ve linked the Baker’s Wife from Into the Woods with “Out of the Woods”, but the vault track won us over. In a way, the infamous ill-fated duo are more suburban legends than national treasures.
Spoiler alert: she got smarter, she got harder in the nick of time.
Like the popstar, Elphaba is sick of other people trying to set her limits, and “The Man” is the perfect anthem for a comeback.
“I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this” – our Ann loved Kipps before he found his riches.
It is a heartbreaking song for our eldest Schuyler sister who sees the best in everyone she meets and keeps her love a secret.
The merry murderesses would live for, and perform the heck out of, this number.
“In from the snow your touch brought forth an incandescent glow…” need we say anymore. “ivy” is a beautiful song for our queen.
“It’s me, hi!” Evan Hansen makes some questionable moves throughout high school, everybody agree?
That Frank was in self-sabotage mode!
