Features

Musical theatre characters as Taylor Swift songs

We’ve got an updated list ahead of her London return!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

15 August 2024

t swift
Cady Heron, Angelica Schuyler and Éponine, © Brinkhoff-Moegenburg, Danny Kaan and Deen Van Meer

Taylor Swift is back in London this week!

In honour of her wrapping up the European leg of her history-making Eras tour in the capital, we’ve put together a non-definitive list of 13 (IYKYK) musical theatre characters that, like all of us, can relate all too well to Taylor’s tunes.

 

 

Sandy (Grease) – “A Perfectly Good Heart” (Taylor Swift)

grease olivia
Olivia Moore as Sandy, © Manuel Harlan

Let’s face it, there’s quite a lot of Taylor’s spirit in Sandy – and that’s why we love her. We’d sing in solidarity in response to Danny Zuko’s heartbreak antics. A second option is folklore’s “august”, because so much for summer love and saying ‘us’!

Éponine (Les Misérables) – “You Belong With Me” (Fearless (Taylor’s Version))

les mis
Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, © Deen Van Meer

No shade on Cosette, but “You Belong With Me” could be directed at a modern-day Marius. Come on, what you’re looking for has been here the whole time.

Cady Heron (Mean Girls) – “Mean” (Speak Now (Taylor’s Version))

2. Charlie Burn (Cady), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen), Georgina Castle (Regina), Grace Mouat (Karen) and Elena Skye (Janis). CREDIT Brinkhoff Moegenburg
Charlie Burn (Cady), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen), Georgina Castle (Regina), Grace Mouat (Karen) and Elena Skye (Janis) in Mean Girls, © Brinkhoff Moegenburg

Here it is, the song that spirals Cady’s revenge on the Plastics after the Halloween party. Why you gotta be so mean (girls)?

Jenna Hunterson (Waitress) – “Everything Has Changed” feat. Ed Sheeran (Red (Taylor’s Version))

waitress
Lucie Jones and David Hunter, © Johan Persson

This song is just perfect for Jenna and Dr Pomatter’s meet cute, right down to it being a duet.

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow (Bonnie and Clyde) – “Suburban Legends” (1989 (Taylor’s Version [from the vaults])

blyde 4
Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage in Bonnie and Clyde, © The Other Richard

We could’ve linked the Baker’s Wife from Into the Woods with “Out of the Woods”, but the vault track won us over. In a way, the infamous ill-fated duo are more suburban legends than national treasures.

Veronica Sawyer (Heathers) – “Look What You Made Me Do” (reputation)

The Cast of Heathers The Musical Heathers The Musical (2024) Pamela Raith Photography (059) (1)
The 2024 cast of Heathers The Musical, © Pamela Raith Photography

Spoiler alert: she got smarter, she got harder in the nick of time.

Elphaba (Wicked) – “The Man” (Lover)

2024 wicked 1
Alexia Khadime, © Matt Crockett

Like the popstar, Elphaba is sick of other people trying to set her limits, and “The Man” is the perfect anthem for a comeback.

Ann (Half A Sixpence) – “Paper Rings” (Lover)

half a sixpence
Half a Sixpence, © Manuel Harlan

“I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this” – our Ann loved Kipps before he found his riches.

Angelica Schuyler (Hamilton) – “mirrorball” (folklore)

HAMILTON TOUR. Maya Britto, Aisha Jawando and Gabriela Benedetti. Photo by Danny Kaan
Maya Britto, Aisha Jawando and Gabriela Benedetti as the Schuyler sisters in the Hamilton tour, © Danny Kaan

It is a heartbreaking song for our eldest Schuyler sister who sees the best in everyone she meets and keeps her love a secret.

Roxie Hart (Chicago) – “no body, no crime” feat HAIM (evermore)

chicago
Faye Brooks in Chicago, © Tristam Kentam

The merry murderesses would live for, and perform the heck out of, this number.

Elsa (Frozen) – “ivy” (evermore)

frozen
Samantha Barks in Frozen, © Johan Persson

“In from the snow your touch brought forth an incandescent glow…” need we say anymore. “ivy” is a beautiful song for our queen.

Evan Hansen (Dear Evan Hansen) – “Anti-Hero” (Midnights)

deh (1)
Sam Tutty and company, © Matthew Murphy

“It’s me, hi!” Evan Hansen makes some questionable moves throughout high school, everybody agree?

Franklin Shepard (Merrily We Roll Along) – “The Tortured Poets Department” (The Tortured Poets Department)

1 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG 0822 PJZEDIT v001
Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, © Matthew Murphy

That Frank was in self-sabotage mode!

Sign up to our newsletter for more

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Melanie Mason, Danny Whelan and Olivia Foster-Browne

The cast of An Officer and a Gentleman become ninja warriors

They took on the assualt course whilst on tour in Leicester!