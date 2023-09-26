Taylor Swift’s Eras tour to be screened in UK cinemas

Fans of 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift will have the opportunity to experience the chart-topping recording artist’s Eras tour on the silver screen.

The concert event will be shown in cinemas in more than 100 countries, including the United Kingdom.

Fans can expect an “immersive journey through her iconic career, featuring all of their favourite songs and some surprise moments”.

Screenings (with an approx. running time of 168 minutes and a 12A rating) will take place from 13 October 2023.

