Mean Girls – Celebrities such as Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels ask the questions on West End opening night

So you agree… you think you’re really pretty?

Last night, WhatsOnStage attended the official opening of the West End premiere of Mean Girls… and what a “fetch” evening we had!

On the pink carpet at the Savoy Theatre, celebrities (including the show’s book writer and composer duo, Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond) posed their questions for the London cast. Find out how Charlie Burn, Georgina Castle, Elena Skye, Tom Xander, Elèna Gyasi and Grace Mouat answered in our exclusive video below:

The West End cast also includes Daniel Bravo, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Ako Mitchell and Zoë Rainey, alongside Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

Mean Girls is currently booking through to 16 February 2025, with tickets on sale below.