Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for Mean Girls ahead of its West End premiere at the Savoy Theatre.

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be, the stage musical was first seen in Washington in 2017 before a Broadway transfer in 2018.

It’s penned by Tina Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Featuring many of the original film’s much-loved quotes, it has songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party”. The stage show is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin).

Set to star in the West End are Charlie Burn (Les Misérables) as Cady, Georgina Castle (Dirty Dancing, Elf the Musical) as Regina, Elèna Gyasi (Six) as Gretchen, Grace Mouat (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Karen, Elena Skye (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots) as Janis and Tom Xander (The Book of Mormon) as Damian.

Daniel Bravo takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury – the role originated in the 2004 film by its creator Fey – will be played by Zoë Rainey, who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron.

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

Check out the teaser trailer for the show below:

Mean Girls centres on a home-schooled teenager, Cady Heron, who must learn to navigate North Shore High and its fearsome group The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

The show will begin previews on 5 June 2024, with an opening night on 26 June 2024.